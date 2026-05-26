The hunt is over: Brown Deer hidden medallion found; winner gets $2,500
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BROWN DEER, Wis. - If you were looking for the hidden medallion in Brown Deer, you can call off the search! The Brown Deer Community Foundation says the medallion was found!
What we know:
The reported winner will be stopping by the Village Hall on Tuesday to confirm they have the medallion.
The Village of Brown Deer will share the details of the winner later this week.
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The lucky winner will be walking away with $2,500 and a taco bar buffet with past winners at the Café Corazon location in Brown Deer.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Village of Brown Dee.r