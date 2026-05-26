The hunt is over: Brown Deer hidden medallion found; winner gets $2,500

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The Brief The hidden medallion in Brown Deer has been found. The reported winner is expected to stop by Village Hall on Tuesday. The first person to find the medallion will win $2,500 and a taco bar buffet with past winners.



If you were looking for the hidden medallion in Brown Deer, you can call off the search! The Brown Deer Community Foundation says the medallion was found!

What we know:

The reported winner will be stopping by the Village Hall on Tuesday to confirm they have the medallion.

The Village of Brown Deer will share the details of the winner later this week.

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The lucky winner will be walking away with $2,500 and a taco bar buffet with past winners at the Café Corazon location in Brown Deer.