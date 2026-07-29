The Brief A Brown County business put operations on hold to help clear storm debris in Menasha. Zack Koltz repurposed company equipment to offer free cleanup services to families. Koltz cleared debris for 10 families and has a list of more than 100 requesting assistance.



A Brown County company has put business on hold to help with the cleanup in Menasha.

Business on hold

What we know:

Zack Koltz was driving through the storm Monday and later saw images of the devastation in Menasha and knew he could help. He put a post on social media volunteering his services. It blew up online.

Koltz is the owner of Koltz Industries in the village of Greenleaf. The business is normally focused on industrial machine maintenance. He has repurposed some of his tools and equipment like trucks, trailers and is using his own chainsaws. Tuesday, he was in Menasha and cut downed tree limbs and removed debris for 10 families.

Brown County company pauses work to clear storm debris in Menasha

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He said he will be back out through the end of the week with a list of more than 100 places asking for help. Koltz is doing everything free of charge. He wants this to inspire others to do the same.

What they're saying:

"You need to get out and do something. I feel like a lot of people don’t do that anymore. There’s not the drive to do that anymore. I’m glad to be the example that I want to see. If you want to have change, be the change that you want to see. That’s what we’re trying to do," said Koltz.

Brown County company pauses work to clear storm debris in Menasha

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On Tuesday, he was doing work with his mom and dad. He said he expects more volunteers to join him throughout the week. Koltz said anyone who needs help or wants to help can reach out to his business.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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