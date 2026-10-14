Brookfield Target retail theft, police seek suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a retail theft at Target back in September.
Theft details
What To Know:
According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Sept. 12 at about 3 p.m. a woman (pictured) entered the Target on Bluemound Road and concealed merchandise inside reusable shopping bags.
Theft suspect
About 18 minutes later, she left the store without paying for the goods, valued at about $155. She was confronted outside the store and fled the area in a gray 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Wisconsin license plates BCC-6839.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The suspect is believed to have been involved in two other retail thefts at the same Target location.
Suspect description
What To Know:
The suspect is described as a woman, Black, with a large build and short brown hair. She was wearing gray pajama style clothing.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Officer Riviere at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The City of Brookfield Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.