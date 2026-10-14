Brookfield Target retail theft, police seek suspect

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The Brief Brookfield police are looking for a woman who they say stole merchandise from the Target on Bluemound Road. She allegedly stole $155 in merchandise from the store, and also allegedly stole from the store on two other occasions. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department.



Brookfield police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a retail theft at Target back in September.

Theft details

What To Know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Sept. 12 at about 3 p.m. a woman (pictured) entered the Target on Bluemound Road and concealed merchandise inside reusable shopping bags.

Theft suspect

About 18 minutes later, she left the store without paying for the goods, valued at about $155. She was confronted outside the store and fled the area in a gray 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Wisconsin license plates BCC-6839.

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The suspect is believed to have been involved in two other retail thefts at the same Target location.

Suspect description

What To Know:

The suspect is described as a woman, Black, with a large build and short brown hair. She was wearing gray pajama style clothing.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Officer Riviere at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 Tips app.