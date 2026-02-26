Brookfield Target hazmat response; leaking refrigerant from freezer

article

The Brief A chemical leak forced an evacuation at a Target store in Brookfield on Wednesday. The source of the incident was leaking refrigerant from a large walk-in commercial freezer unit. No injuries were reported.



A Target store in Brookfield was evacuated on Wednesday, Feb. 25, following a chemical leak in a freezer.

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. for a reported hazardous materials release.

The source of the incident was identified as leaking refrigerant from a large walk-in commercial freezer unit.

The refrigerant release was determined to be confined to the freezer and immediate surrounding area. However, out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with established hazardous materials response protocols, the building was evacuated.

The business was able to reopen safely. No injuries were reported.