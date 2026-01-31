Brookfield FD: Oil pumped into home, accumulates in basement

article

The Brief Oil was pumped into a Brookfield home that did not have a reservoir to hold it. Without a reservoir, the oil accumulated in the home's basement. It's unclear how or why the oil was pumped into a home without a reservoir.



Oil was pumped into a Brookfield home that did not have a reservoir to hold it, leading to a hazmat situation on Friday.

What we know:

The Brookfield Fire Department was called to the single-family home at around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered that oil had been pumped into the home. Without a reservoir to contain it, the oil accumulated in the home's basement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fire department personnel contained the spill and secured all utilities. The Brookfield Police Department, Brookfield Sewer Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Waukesha County Emergency Management were contacted to assist with the issue.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how or why the oil was pumped into a home without a reservoir, or how much oil was spilled. The fire department did not specify what type of oil it was.

FOX6 News reached out to the Brookfield Fire Department for additional details but did not immediately hear back.

Featured article