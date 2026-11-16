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The Brief During a Saturday night traffic stop on I-94, police say a driver gave a false name and fought with a state trooper and a Brookfield police officer, injuring both of them. The driver was jailed on an existing $25,000 drug trafficking warrant alongside new charges, including OWI, felony bail jumping, and resisting causing injury. At his initial appearance in court on Monday, his cash bail was set at $25,000.



A Wisconsin State Trooper and a Brookfield police officer were injured during a traffic stop on I-94 on Saturday night, Nov. 14.

Two people were arrested.

Saturday night traffic stop

What To Know:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), just before 8:30 p.m. a Wisconsin State Trooper saw a driver speeding on I-94 near Moorland Road.

During the traffic stop, the trooper saw signs of impaired driving. The male driver was unable to provide a valid license and provided a false name.

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After getting out of the vehicle, the driver began resisting and fighting with the trooper. After several warnings, the trooper deployed their Taser with limited effect. The driver then tried to take the Taser from the trooper. The driver kept aggressively resisting.

A female passenger also got out of the vehicle and began interfering with efforts to take the driver into custody.

Brookfield police arrived on scene to assist. The trooper that initiated the stop and a Brookfield police officer were injured by the suspect and required medical treatment.

Driver, passenger arrested

What To Know:

Once the driver was positively identified as 39-year-old Richard Smith, Jr. he was found to have an arrest warrant from Waukesha County for drug trafficking with a bond of $25,000.

Richard Smith Jr. in Waukesha County Court

He was also charged with the following:

Obstructing an Officer

Resisting an Officer Causing Soft Tissue Injuries (2 Counts)

Attempt to Disarm a Peace Officer

Possession of THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping (2 Counts)

Operating While Intoxicated

Multiple Traffic Citations

After the driver was medically cleared, he was taken to the Waukesha County Jail. On Monday, he made his initial appearance in Waukesha County Court where cash bond was set for $25,000 for this case as well.

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The female passenger was also arrested for obstructing an officer.