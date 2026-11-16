Brookfield officer, state trooper injured during I-94 traffic stop
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin State Trooper and a Brookfield police officer were injured during a traffic stop on I-94 on Saturday night, Nov. 14.
Two people were arrested.
Saturday night traffic stop
What To Know:
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), just before 8:30 p.m. a Wisconsin State Trooper saw a driver speeding on I-94 near Moorland Road.
During the traffic stop, the trooper saw signs of impaired driving. The male driver was unable to provide a valid license and provided a false name.
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After getting out of the vehicle, the driver began resisting and fighting with the trooper. After several warnings, the trooper deployed their Taser with limited effect. The driver then tried to take the Taser from the trooper. The driver kept aggressively resisting.
A female passenger also got out of the vehicle and began interfering with efforts to take the driver into custody.
Brookfield police arrived on scene to assist. The trooper that initiated the stop and a Brookfield police officer were injured by the suspect and required medical treatment.
Driver, passenger arrested
What To Know:
Once the driver was positively identified as 39-year-old Richard Smith, Jr. he was found to have an arrest warrant from Waukesha County for drug trafficking with a bond of $25,000.
Richard Smith Jr. in Waukesha County Court
He was also charged with the following:
- Obstructing an Officer
- Resisting an Officer Causing Soft Tissue Injuries (2 Counts)
- Attempt to Disarm a Peace Officer
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony Bail Jumping (2 Counts)
- Operating While Intoxicated
- Multiple Traffic Citations
After the driver was medically cleared, he was taken to the Waukesha County Jail. On Monday, he made his initial appearance in Waukesha County Court where cash bond was set for $25,000 for this case as well.
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The female passenger was also arrested for obstructing an officer.
The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provided FOX6 with the information. FOX6 previously reported on the incident with information from Brookfield police.