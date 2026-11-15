Brookfield officer hurt while assisting State Trooper with arrest

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The Brief A Brookfield police officer was hurt while assisting a State Trooper with an arrest on I-94. The incident occurred on Saturday night, Nov. 14. A driver and passenger were taken into custody during a suspected OWI investigation.



A Brookfield police officer was hurt while assisting a State Trooper with an arrest on I-94.

What we know:

Brookfield police responded to assist the Wisconsin State Patrol in taking a resisting driver and passenger into custody near I-94 at Moorland on Saturday night, Nov. 14.

The two suspects were arrested following an OWI investigation.

One officer is being evaluated for a possible wrist injury.

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Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by the City of Brookfield Police, the Town of Brookfield Police and New Berlin Police.