Brookfield North Shore Bank robbery, police seek suspect

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The Brief Brookfield police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say the suspect robbed the North Shore Bank on Capitol Drive on Thursday afternoon, then fled the scene in a black four-door sedan. Anyone with any info, photos, or videos of the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Brookfield police.



Brookfield police are looking for the person wanted in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, just after 2:30 p.m. police responded to the North Shore Bank on Capitol Drive for a bank robbery.

Investigators are working to identify and find the suspect, described as a male, Black, wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, a jean jacket, a black mask, black gloves, and jeans.

Still image of the suspect

A vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Capitol Drive. The vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan with no license plates.

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No employees, customers, or other persons were injured during the robbery.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone who sees a person or vehicle matching these descriptions should not approach them.

If you believe you are currently seeing the suspect or vehicle, move to a safe location and call 911.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of North Shore Bank around 2:32 p.m. and saw suspicious activity to contact the Brookfield Police Department. Investigators are especially interested in speaking with anyone who may have photographs, surveillance video, dash-camera video, or other information showing the suspect or the black sedan before or after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.