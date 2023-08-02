Brookfield woman missing, endangered; police called for welfare check

article

The Brookfield Police Department is looking for missing and endangered 43-year-old Mindy Myers – last seen Wednesday, Aug. 2 around 1:40 p.m.

Myers is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, jean shorts and white-rimmed glasses with her hair in a ponytail. She was driving a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Wisconsin plates TNTRN.

Police said officers went to Myers' home for a welfare check. She drove away before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on Myers' whereabouts is asked to call their local police department. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website, or through the P3 app.