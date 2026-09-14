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The Brief Brookfield police are seeking a woman suspected in a Kohl's theft that happened Sunday, Sept. 13. The suspect took more than $500 worth of merchandise from the store near 124th and North. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.



The Brookfield Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of stealing more than $500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Sunday, Sept. 13.

What we know:

The theft happened at Kohl's near 124th and North at around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

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Police described the suspect as 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build and a tattoo under her left collarbone. She left the store without paying and got into a white, four-door car with no front bumper.

What we don't know:

Police did not describe what merchandise was stolen or provide a photo of the suspect's car.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 or email Sgt. Mohns. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 app.