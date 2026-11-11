Brookfield Kohl's theft; $150 worth of merchandise stolen, suspect sought

The Brief The Brookfield Police Department is investigating a retail theft from Kohl's on 124th Street. Police say the suspect took over $150 worth of merchandise. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.



Brookfield police are asking for assistance in identifying the individual involved in a retail theft at Kohl's. Police said it happened on Nov. 2 at the store on 124th Street.

Retail theft

The Details:

Police say the suspect entered the store around 4:30 p.m. and stole $150.00 worth of baby clothes and a black purse.

The suspect was described as wearing a grey Nike tech fleece sweatshirt and a black cap. The suspect was reported to be driving a silver Nissan sedan with an unknown plate.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store of Google Play.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.





