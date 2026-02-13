Brookfield house fire near 145th and Capitol Drive; one person hurt
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Firefighters from Brookfield responded on Friday morning, Feb. 13, to a house fire on N. 145th Street just north of Capitol Drive.
House fire response
What we know:
The 911 call about the house fire came into the Waukesha County 911 Communications Center just before 9 a.m. Friday. The homeowner reported flames coming from the roof.
The first units on the scene reported smoke showing from the back of the residence. Additional mutual aid units were dispatched to the scene due to visible flames.
The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. There was major damage to the roof of the home.
One patient was treated by a Brookfield ALS ambulance and released.
The fire remains under investigation, and there is no official damage estimate for the structure or its contents.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the City of Brookfield Fire Department.