Brookfield house fire near 145th and Capitol Drive; one person hurt

article

Firefighters arrived at a home on N. 145th Street near Capitol Drive on Friday after the homeowner reported flames on the roof. Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. The residence sustained major structural damage to the roof.



Firefighters from Brookfield responded on Friday morning, Feb. 13, to a house fire on N. 145th Street just north of Capitol Drive.

House fire response

What we know:

The 911 call about the house fire came into the Waukesha County 911 Communications Center just before 9 a.m. Friday. The homeowner reported flames coming from the roof.

The first units on the scene reported smoke showing from the back of the residence. Additional mutual aid units were dispatched to the scene due to visible flames.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. There was major damage to the roof of the home.

One patient was treated by a Brookfield ALS ambulance and released.

The fire remains under investigation, and there is no official damage estimate for the structure or its contents.