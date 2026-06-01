Butler garage fire; cause under investigation, no injuries reported

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The Brief Fire damaged a garage in Butler early Monday morning, June 1. The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters on Monday morning, June 1, responded to the scene of a garage fire in Butler.

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 127th and Hampton around 12:45 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

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The City of Brookfield was assisted by the following agencies: New Berlin, Town of Brookfield, Pewaukee, Menomonee Falls, City of Waukesha, and Elm Grove, Lake Country, and Tess Corners Fire Departments.