Brookfield fatal house fire on Saturday, 2 people and a dog dead

Two people and a dog died in a fire in Brookfield on Saturday morning, Feb. 28. The fire happened at a home on Brookdale Drive, which is off of Brookfield Road. Authorities say they don't believe the fire started due to criminal activity, but the investigation is ongoing.



Two people and a dog are dead following a fire at a home in Brookfield early Saturday morning, Feb. 28.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the City of Brookfield Fire Department, at about 7:13 a.m, the Brookfield Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on Brookdale Drive.

Crews arrived a few minutes later and found heavy fire conditions and reports of people still inside the home. Firefighters immediately began search-and-rescue operations while working to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters found two people and a dog inside the home. One person was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where they later died. The second person and a dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 7:48 a.m. No firefighters were injured during the response. Three police officers were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Dig deeper:

The Brookfield Fire and Police Departments are working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations, Wisconsin Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Authorities say at this time, they do not believe the fire started as a result of criminal activity, but the investigation continues.