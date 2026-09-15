Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods theft; police seek suspect

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The Brief Brookfield police are seeking help to identify a suspect linked to two thefts at Dick's Sporting Goods. The subject was seen fleeing in a black, new generation Honda CR-V. Anyone with information can also contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.



The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods on two separate occasions.

Retail theft | Sept. 6

What we know:

The first theft was reported around 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 6. Police said a male suspect entered the store and selected a total of $660 worth of men's Nike Tech jackets and pants.

All merchandise hangers and sensors were destroyed in the women's bathroom. The subject concealed the items and left the store at 4:50 p.m.

The subject was seen fleeing in a black, new generation Honda CR-V, with an unknown license plate.

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Retail theft | Sept. 7

What we know:

It is believed the same subject entered the store around 1:16 p.m. on Sept. 7, and stole $640 worth of men's Nike Tech jackets and pants.

The subject was seen fleeing in a black Honda CR-V.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 Tips app, available on Apple and Google Play devices.

Anyone with information can also contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.