Brookfield Best Buy theft, nearly $800 in merchandise stolen
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD - Police are looking for a man who they say stole nearly $800 in merchandise from a Best Buy on Nov. 17.
Best Buy theft
What we know:
The Town of Brookfield Police Department said a man left the store on Bluemound Road with a PlayStation 5 and a RIG R8 Pro headset, totaling $779.98 in lost merchandise.
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Suspect description
What we know:
The suspect is described as a Black male, about 35 to 40 years old and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has black hair in shoulder-length braids and a black goatee.
The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white-and-blue Jordan shoes and glasses.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-796-3798.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Town of Brookfield Police Department.