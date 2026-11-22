The Brief Police are looking for a man accused of stealing nearly $800 from a Brookfield Best Buy. The theft happened on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-796-3798.



Police are looking for a man who they say stole nearly $800 in merchandise from a Best Buy on Nov. 17.

Best Buy theft

What we know:

The Town of Brookfield Police Department said a man left the store on Bluemound Road with a PlayStation 5 and a RIG R8 Pro headset, totaling $779.98 in lost merchandise.

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Suspect description

What we know:

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 35 to 40 years old and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has black hair in shoulder-length braids and a black goatee.

The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white-and-blue Jordan shoes and glasses.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-796-3798.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or use the P3 tips app.