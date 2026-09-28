Brookfield Alo Yoga retail theft; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Brookfield police are seeking help to identify two suspects linked to two retail theft incidents at Alo Yoga. The first theft was reported on May 2, the second theft happened on Sept. 18. Anyone with information can also contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.



The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects accused of stealing from Alo Yoga on Market Street.

Retail thefts

The backstory:

The first theft was reported on May 2. Police said a female suspect entered the store and concealed multiple items of merchandise totaling $1,230.

On Sept. 18, the unidentified female returned in a Black Buick Envision Avenir with an illegible temp tag in the rear window.

The unidentified female returned with an additional unidentified female observed in the photographs attached wearing all purple. On this date, a total of $1,072 of merchandise was taken.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Description of suspects

Dig deeper:

Suspect #1 is described as a female, approximately 25 years of age, 5’6’’ tall, and with mid-back length black hair. She was wearing a black quarter zip sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers, carrying a black Lululemon Tote bag.



Suspect #2 is described as a female, approximately 25 years of age, 5’4’’ tall, with black hair in a bun. She was wearing a purple unzipped sweater, purple sports bra, purple sweatpants, white sneakers, carrying a black Lululemon Tote bag.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police tips

What you can do:

Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 Tips app, available on Apple and Google Play devices.

Anyone with information can also contact the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.











