Expand / Collapse search

Bristol Renaissance Faire: Step back in time to the 16th Century

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Travel back in time at Bristol Renaissance Faire

For nine weekends people who visit the Bristol Renaissance Faire can visit the 16th Century with games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and one-of-a-kind encounters with a cast of characters.

KENOSHA, Wis. - For nine weekends, Bristol Renaissance Faire will take visitors to the 16th Century with games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and one-of-a-kind encounters with a cast of characters. 

"I love them all dearly," said Steven Yandell, an actor. "We have such a talented assemble of individuals here."

It's about partying as if it's 1574 and becoming a part of the 16th Century.

"For people to immerse themselves into truly a renaissance city," said Julie Mcmillin, the social media director of Bristol Renaissance Faire.

Bristol Renaissance Faire experience

Nearly 200 artisans display their wares in the Bristol Faire Marketplace.

"Whether it was the dances that we just saw or the people making the food or the artisans," Yandell said.

For the last 36 years, they’ve seen around 225,000 guests each year in Kenosha for the Renaissance fair. 

"We’re absolutely chuffed in order to make this the festival, the same family-friendly area, you’ve come to know for the past 36 years," said Mcmillin.

Chuffed meaning their delighted. The fair is known for its mushrooms, turkey legs and treats. They make sure they have something for everyone. 

"My personal favorite are the Cheese fritters and the beignets," Mcmillin said.

"If you want meat on a stick we got you covered. If you wanna eat a turkey stick. We have you covered as well."

Staff told us they mostly look forward to seeing guests go back in time and enjoy themselves.

"We’re ready for you to come.  We are so excited to welcome Guests," said Yandell.

The fair wraps up Labor Day weekend. For more information on tickets, you can visit the Bristol Renaissance Faire website.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: Food and more

Visit the 16th Century with games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and one-of-a-kind encounters with a cast of characters.

Fun activities at Bristol Renaissance Faire

Isley Gooden is getting the inside scoop into what you can expect on the weekends.