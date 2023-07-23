Bristol Renaissance Faire: Step back in time to the 16th Century

For nine weekends, Bristol Renaissance Faire will take visitors to the 16th Century with games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and one-of-a-kind encounters with a cast of characters.

"I love them all dearly," said Steven Yandell, an actor. "We have such a talented assemble of individuals here."

It's about partying as if it's 1574 and becoming a part of the 16th Century.

"For people to immerse themselves into truly a renaissance city," said Julie Mcmillin, the social media director of Bristol Renaissance Faire.

"Whether it was the dances that we just saw or the people making the food or the artisans," Yandell said.

For the last 36 years, they’ve seen around 225,000 guests each year in Kenosha for the Renaissance fair.

"We’re absolutely chuffed in order to make this the festival, the same family-friendly area, you’ve come to know for the past 36 years," said Mcmillin.

Chuffed meaning their delighted. The fair is known for its mushrooms, turkey legs and treats. They make sure they have something for everyone.

"My personal favorite are the Cheese fritters and the beignets," Mcmillin said.

"If you want meat on a stick we got you covered. If you wanna eat a turkey stick. We have you covered as well."

Staff told us they mostly look forward to seeing guests go back in time and enjoy themselves.

"We’re ready for you to come. We are so excited to welcome Guests," said Yandell.

The fair wraps up Labor Day weekend. For more information on tickets, you can visit the Bristol Renaissance Faire website.