Bristol brush fire; several residences evacuated as a precaution

The Brief Emergency crews battled a brush fire in Bristol on Monday afternoon, March 9. The fire was located south of 116th Street between 214th and 208th Avenues. Several nearby residences were evacuated as a safety measure while firefighters worked to contain the flames.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says firefighters battled a brush fire in the Village of Bristol on Monday afternoon, March 9.

What we know:

Emergency crews were on the scene south of 116th Street between 214th Avenue and 208th Avenue, officials said.

Several nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials stress that when a fire like this breaks out, people are urged to stay clear of the area, avoid unnecessary travel nearby, and follow directions from emergency personnel.

This is a developing story.