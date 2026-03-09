Bristol brush fire; several residences evacuated as a precaution
BRISTOL, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says firefighters battled a brush fire in the Village of Bristol on Monday afternoon, March 9.
What we know:
Emergency crews were on the scene south of 116th Street between 214th Avenue and 208th Avenue, officials said.
Several nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.
Officials stress that when a fire like this breaks out, people are urged to stay clear of the area, avoid unnecessary travel nearby, and follow directions from emergency personnel.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.