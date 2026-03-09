Expand / Collapse search

Bristol brush fire; several residences evacuated as a precaution

Published  March 9, 2026 5:48pm CDT
Bristol
Wind, dry air, and dry vegetation were the perfect ingredients for a brush fire in Bristol, Kenosha County on Monday, March 9.

The Brief

    • Emergency crews battled a brush fire in Bristol on Monday afternoon, March 9.
    • The fire was located south of 116th Street between 214th and 208th Avenues.
    • Several nearby residences were evacuated as a safety measure while firefighters worked to contain the flames.

BRISTOL, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says firefighters battled a brush fire in the Village of Bristol on Monday afternoon, March 9.

What we know:

Emergency crews were on the scene south of 116th Street between 214th Avenue and 208th Avenue, officials said.

Several nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials stress that when a fire like this breaks out, people are urged to stay clear of the area, avoid unnecessary travel nearby, and follow directions from emergency personnel. 

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

