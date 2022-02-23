Expand / Collapse search

Brewers: Wisconsin resident only presale begins Feb. 24

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday, Feb. 23 details for the special presale for Wisconsin residents, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. 

Wisconsinites will get the first opportunity to purchase tickets to Opening Day as well as to any of the nine regular-season home games against the Chicago Cubs in 2022. As the team defends its National League Central Division title, the Crew wants American Family Field to be filled with loud and proud Wisconsin fans cheering on the boys of summer.
 
Fans may purchase up to four tickets for Opening Day and up to eight tickets to any of the nine regular-season home games against the Cubs this season.

 The presale runs from 10 a.m. Feb. 24, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, offering Brewers’ fans another opportunity to guarantee their seats at American Family Field before single-game tickets become available to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Please note that this opportunity is only available online at brewers.com/WisconsinPresale and that interested fans must have a valid Wisconsin address when purchasing tickets.

