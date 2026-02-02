Local Brewers TV broadcasts switching to MLB from FanDuel

article

The Brief Major League Baseball will now produce and distribute local Milwaukee Brewers games. Games will be available to watch though a combination of cable, satellite, and direct-to-consumer streaming via MLB.TV. All 162 games in the 2026 season will be accessible through these new local channels or national partners.



Local Milwaukee Brewers games will be produced and distributed by Major League Baseball, making games available to in-market fans on cable and satellite television as well as through the MLB streaming platform.

Brewers games were previously aired by FanDuel Sports Network.

"Moving to MLB’s platform marks an exciting evolution for how our fans experience Brewers baseball away from the ballpark, through both traditional broadcast television and via streaming options," said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "The consistency and quality of that experience in many ways will be enhanced. In addition to wide linear broadcast distribution on cable and satellite throughout the Brewers home television territory, MLB has built one of the most successful and reliable streaming ecosystems in all sports. Viewers will enjoy new production elements and features not previously available on broadcasts."

"It might be a learning curve to figure out what games and what services, but the fans learn fast and what they want is optionality, and they're going to get it, so I'm actually very bullish on not only the national package on baseball because it's a great sport but also the local options," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations.

Viewing options

All 162 Brewers games in 2026 will be available through either local distribution or via Major League Baseball’s national telecast partners.

Fans within the Brewers home television markets will have the option of watching games on cable and satellite television or streaming live through MLB.TV.

Information on cable and satellite providers, including specific channel locations, will be announced at a later date.

Fans will be able to purchase a Brewers streaming subscription through MLB.com or the MLB App when packages go on sale in February.