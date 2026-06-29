Brewers, Salvation Army team up to help feed kids in Milwaukee area

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The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers and The Salvation Army packed 600 lunches on Monday, June 29, for the annual Feed the Kids program. The program provides free weekday meals and activities for children under 18 at sites across Milwaukee County. Since 1990, Feed the Kids has delivered more than 2.8 million meals to children facing food insecurity in Milwaukee County.



The Milwaukee Brewers and The Salvation Army teamed up Monday, June 29, to assemble lunches as part of the annual Feed the Kids program.

What we know:

Brewers front office staff and volunteers worked together to prepare 600 nutritious lunches for children in need across Milwaukee.

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Each packed lunch includes a turkey sandwich with cheese, a serving of fruit, a serving of vegetables and milk. Organizers said the meals provide a balanced and fresh option for children who may otherwise go without.

Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger, Maj. Beverly Gates, area commander for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson attended the event and provided remarks.

Since its inception in 1990, the Feed the Kids program has delivered more than 2.8 million meals to children facing food insecurity in Milwaukee County.

The Brewers said they are proud to continue their longstanding partnership with The Salvation Army, helping make a lasting difference for families across the region.

What you can do:

Free meals are available Monday through Friday through Aug. 21, except July 3 because of the holiday. They are available at six locations throughout Milwaukee County.

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The listed meal sites are:

Additional meal sites are available through the Hunger Task Force summer meals site finder.