Milwaukee Brewers, Pat Murphy agree to contract extension

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers and Pat Murphy have agreed to a contract extension. Murphy, 67, enters his third season as Brewers manager. Last season, Murphy led the Brewers to a franchise-record 97 wins.



The Milwaukee Brewers and Manager Pat Murphy have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold announced.

Murphy, 67, enters his third season as Brewers manager.

What they're saying:

"Pat Murphy has been an incredible partner and leader here for over a decade," said Arnold. "I'm thrilled that we have been able to come up with a framework that keeps Murph with the Brewers for years to come and maintains the special relationship that we have established. I look forward to continuing the pursuit of a World Series championship with Murph and his staff."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

About Pat Murphy

The backstory:

He is 190-134 (.586) with Milwaukee, winning the National League Central division in both seasons at the helm and earning National League Manager of the Year honors both seasons. He is the first Brewers skipper ever to win Manager of the Year and one of four managers ever to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining the Braves' Bobby Cox (2004-05), Rays' Kevin Cash (2020-21) and Guardians' Stephen Vogt (2024-25).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android



Last season, Murphy led the Brewers to a franchise-record 97 wins as the team posted the best record in the Major Leagues (97-65) and went on to defeat the rival Cubs in the National League Division Series for its first postseason series win since the 2018 National League Division Series against Colorado. In 2024, he led the team to a 93-69 record en route to the division title.

Murphy spent eight seasons (2016-23) as Brewers bench coach prior to being named the 20th manager in franchise history, replacing Craig Counsell on November 15, 2023. Prior to joining the Brewers, he served as interim manager of the San Diego Padres in 2015, replacing Bud Black on June 16 that season (42-54, .438).

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.





