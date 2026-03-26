Brewers host White Sox in season opener; what you need to know

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The Brief The Brewers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener on Thursday. The game starts at 1 p.m. Milwaukee went 97-65 overall and 52-29 in home games last season.



The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener on Thursday, March 26. The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee went 97-65 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Brewers scored 5.0 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 3.9.

Chicago had a 60-102 record overall and a 27-54 record on the road last season. The White Sox slugged .373 with a .675 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

Opening Day details

What we know:

Olympic Gold Medalist and Kewaskum native Jordan Stolz will join Packers quarterback Jordan Love for the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday.

The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day roster can be found here.

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Beware of construction

What you can do:

Driving to AmFam will be a challenge partly because of construction on I-94. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), with the Brewers' support, came up with a website, brewers.com/traffic.

New on the ballpark menu

Dig deeper:

There are some new items for baseball fans attending games in 2026.

Lauren Kadlec's food truck, K&L's BBQ, has been added to the culinary roster.

K&L is one of four new vendors bringing new flavors to American Family Field this season.

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Gabriella Grant is the co-owner of Bebe Zito. After seven months at 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee, her business is now offering its chicken tenders and dirty sodas to Brewers fans.

Brewers fans will also be able to get a taste of the state fair with nachos on a stick and cream puffs.

How to watch the Brewer game

What you can do:

Fans can head to Brewers.com/Watch to use the Channel Finder – you can put in your zip code and get your cable channel.

Thursday weather

What we know:

Gusty northeast winds will be the main story Thursday, especially along the lakeshore from Milwaukee to Kenosha, where conditions will feel raw and blustery.

Periods of rain are expected, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible south of I-94, with wet roads and reduced visibility impacting travel.