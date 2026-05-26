Brewers team up to build new, affordable Habitat for Humanity Home

The Brief The Brewers Community Foundation, along with local leaders, on Tuesday kicked off construction on a new Habitat for Humanity home. The home is one of 40 new houses Milwaukee Habitat will build this year. Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff, DL Hall and first baseman Andrew Vaughn helped build the first wall.



The Brewers Community Foundation joined local leaders on Tuesday, May 26, to kick off construction on a new Habitat for Humanity home in Milwaukee.

Joining the kick-off event were Mayor Johnson, County Executive Crowley, and Alderman Stamper.

What we know:

According to a news release, the home is one of 40 new houses Milwaukee Habitat will build this year, each sold to first-time home buyers at an affordable rate.

"We're focused on housing quality, housing access, and housing affordability – and there's no better partner to work to make sure that folks in Milwaukee have access to quality, affordable housing than our partners at Habitat for Humanity," said Mayor Johnson.

Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff, DL Hall and first baseman Andrew Vaughn traded their ball caps for hard hats as they helped build the first wall of a new home.

"We're proud to join countless individuals that are committed to playing a role in providing affordable housing," said Brandon Woodruff. "We believe that everyone deserves a decent place to live and Habitat for Humanity is just not for helping local families, but revitalizing neighborhoods."

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Also joining the event was Prime Financial Credit Union, which supports some Milwaukee Habitat homebuyers with lending services.