The Brief Everyone is feeling the Brewers buzz after the NLDS series win. Local businesses are getting ready for another round of postseason action. Grebe's Bakery and Magoo's on the Mound are seeing a boost in business.



Everyone is feeling that Brewers buzz after Wednesday's big win over the Padres that catapulted Milwaukee back to the National League Championship Series. Fans are buying new merchandise, and businesses are getting ready for another round.

Grebe's Bakery

Local perspective:

Grebe's Bakery in West Allis is playing ball. Their bakers have created special Brewers cookies, and their decadent buttercream frosting is decorated with all things Milwaukee baseball.

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"When our sports teams do well here, the whole city does well. It’s a net benefit. Specifically with the Brewers, we have our cookies going on right now, and we’ve got a lot of happy people buying some Brewers cookies," said Colton Grebe, owner of Grebe's Bakery.

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Magoo's on the Mound

Local perspective:

Just down the street from the ballpark, Magoo's on the Mound created a new outdoor patio for the postseason. They are buying a whopping four times as much beer than they do in the regular season.

"I know the Brewers' success obviously makes us busier and makes us more successful," said Brittney Ellis of Magoo’s on the Mound. "People who come to this bar are really true Brewers fans. You just see bartenders high-fiving, servers high-fiving, customers. It just brings a whole different level of excitement to work."

That patio will be open throughout the postseason.

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What's next:

The Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.