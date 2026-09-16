Brewers clinch NL Central Division title; secure exclusive gear Wednesday

The Brief For the fourth straight year, the Milwaukee Brewers have clinched the 2026 NL Central title. Fans can grab exclusive division championship gear when the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field opens early Wednesday. Gear up with Locker Room champion tees, hats, koozies, pins, and more—plus fresh merchandise arriving every day!



Make it four in a row! The Milwaukee Brewers are once again the 2026 National League Central Division champions.

Brewers Team Store

What you can do:

Be the first to snag exclusive Brewers gear! Head over to the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field, which opens early at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16.

Following that, the Brewers Team Store will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Brewers Team Store is located at the left-field gate entrance at American Family Field.

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The championship collection features Locker Room tees, hats, koozies, lanyards, pins, and pennants, with daily merchandise arrivals.

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Joey Ortiz #3 and Brice Turang #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers shake hands after winning the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvan Expand

To contact the Brewers Team Store, call 414-902-4750. The Brewers Team Store will take phone orders, ship to your house and accommodate in-store pickup. Follow @BrewersTeamStore on Instagram. Orders can be placed by calling (414) 902-4750 or emailing TeamStore@Brewers.com.

Game tickets

What we know:

Want guaranteed tickets to every 2026 postseason game? Secure your spot today by signing up for a 2027 partial or full Season Seat Membership!

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Season Seat Members have access to reserved seats at the best prices.

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