The Brief A free, ticketed Brewers watch party outside American Family Field sold out quickly. Local vendor Milwaukee OATS Screen Printing will offer free commemorative shirts. The Milwaukee Brewers need one more win to advance to the NLCS.



Three thousand Milwaukee Brewers fans will rally outside American Family Field on Tuesday night as the team takes on the Padres in San Diego. A free, ticketed watch party at the UW Credit Union Plaza is already sold out.

Brewers watch party

Why you should care:

Enrique Murguia, a lifelong Brewers fan and owner of Milwaukee OATS Screen Printing, is getting a Major League opportunity to bring his passion to the masses.

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Murguia will take his screen printer from his Bay View shop on the road to American Family Field as one of the vendors that will elevate Tuesday's fan watch party experience – t-shirts only available at the watch party.

"It’s free. They can come in and get in line and print a shirt with the playoff watch party logo to celebrate the Brewers playoff run," said Murguia.

What they're saying:

Brewers fan Linda Ludwig was at the ballpark, where things are still buzzing after back-to-back wins to open the National League Division Series.

"I said to my husband 'we have to go!'" said Lugwig, who's in town from Arizona and was there for Sunday's walk-off win. "Everyone was just grabbing on to one another and just screaming."

Brewers postseason picture

What's next:

The Brewers play the Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday night, Oct. 6. First pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. CT. If Milwaukee wins, the team advances to the National League Championship Series. If Milwaukee loses, the two teams play again Wednesday in San Diego.

Series ticket sales

What you can do:

Single-game tickets for the NLCS go on sale to the general public this Tuesday, Oct. 6, starting at noon at brewers.com/Postseason, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

Tickets for the NLCS are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to purchase parking in advance, as day-of-game parking will be limited due to large crowds.

Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 will take place at American Family Field due to the Brewers top seed in the National League. Opponent and game times will be determined based on the outcomes of ongoing postseason matchups.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.