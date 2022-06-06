Breast Cancer Show House is open for tours
This year’s Breast Cancer Show House is open for tours and just happens be a home with a lot Milwaukee history. Brian Kramp is checking out the more than 20,000-square-foot home that’s been transformed into a show house to raise funds for breast and prostate cancer research.
Back in 1998 the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse was founded
Brian is at the 23rd Showhouse For A Cure with more information on how you can help.