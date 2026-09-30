Milwaukee police shooting near 7th and Scott, 17-year-old suspect wounded

The Brief FOX6 News was on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee's south side near 7th and Scott on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Milwaukee police officers responded to a report of shots fired. They found the 17-year-old suspect with a rifle. The suspect was shot in the leg. No officers were wounded.



A 17-year-old was shot by Milwaukee police on the city's south side near 7th and Scott on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two officers responded to a report of shots fired near 15th and Greenfield at around 9:21 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by residents, directing them to dirt bikes that were leaving the area.

Officers followed the dirty bikes into an alley near 7th and Scott, where they saw a masked suspect with a rifle running away.

The 17-year-old male suspect did not listen to commands to drop his weapon and was shot in the leg by an officer. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Officers involved

What we know:

No officers were wounded.

The 26-year-old male officer who shot the suspect has over three years of service and will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in officer-involved shooting investigations.

The Milwaukee Police Department's Homicide Division will be investigating the shooting.

Milwaukee Police Chief Norman on shooting

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Police Chief said in a press conference:

"We have another young adult in our community handling firearms. This is unacceptable. This is a school night. There is no reason why our children should be out, in these streets, misbehaving in a way that is absolutely damaging, not only to our community, but to oneself.

We need to make sure that we're doing everything we can to ensure that our young ones are not bringing, again, negative behavior out here in our community. This is an important message for our community. We need to step up. All of us need to step up."