Brady Street Fest returns with enhanced safety plan

The Brief Milwaukee's annual Brady Street Fest returned Saturday, drawing thousands for food, music and local vendors. Organizers implemented extra police, security and beer tent wristbands to boost festival safety. The Brady Street summer safety pilot program will now extend through Labor Day weekend.



One of Milwaukee's most popular street festivals returned Saturday for one night only.

Brady Street Fest 2026 blocked off streets for food trucks, beer tents and live music.

This year's event worked with businesses to make the entertainment spot safer.

The annual street festival brought out a crowd in the thousands, but there was one big change this year.

"We have more police officers; we have more security on staff," Anna Antoine, executive director of the Brady Street BID, said.

Antoine said safety is the number one priority this year.

"We also are doing wristbands at all of our beer tents so that we're hoping to cut down on underage drinking," Antoine said.

Antoine also said Saturday marked one month since leaders on Brady Street implemented its summer safety pilot program. This included late night parking restrictions on certain days, more law enforcement patrolling and a code of conduct placed outside.

"I feel like people are seeing the change on Brady Street, so they feel a little bit safer, and hopefully that means more people coming down and people just being excited to be here," Antoine said.

Antoine told FOX6 News the summer safety pilot program was originally for six weeks, but they will be extending it through the Labor Day weekend.