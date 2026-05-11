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Brad Paisley to perform at BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Sept. 4

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Published  May 11, 2026 7:44am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Brad Paisley (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Brad Paisley will perform at the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Sept. 4.
    • The ticket presale for Brad’s fan club members, Paisley Nation, begins on Tuesday, May 12.
    • The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages.

MILWAUKEE - Brad Paisley is scheduled to perform at the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Sept. 4.

Ticket information

What we know:

The ticket pre-sale for Brad’s fan club members, Paisley Nation, begins on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 am. All tickets available at BradPaisley.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. 

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Packages vary but include premium seats, a guided backstage tour, VIP-exclusive gift item, early entry & more. VIP package contents vary depending on the selected offer. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Live Nation. 

 

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