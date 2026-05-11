Brad Paisley to perform at BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Sept. 4

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The Brief Brad Paisley will perform at the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Sept. 4. The ticket presale for Brad’s fan club members, Paisley Nation, begins on Tuesday, May 12. The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages.



Brad Paisley is scheduled to perform at the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Sept. 4.

Ticket information

What we know:

The ticket pre-sale for Brad’s fan club members, Paisley Nation, begins on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 am. All tickets available at BradPaisley.com .

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

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Packages vary but include premium seats, a guided backstage tour, VIP-exclusive gift item, early entry & more. VIP package contents vary depending on the selected offer. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.