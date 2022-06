Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, June 20 on Fond du Lac Avenue near Beale Street. It happened at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 12-year-old Milwaukee boy, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.