On the Border strip club in Franklin faces possible license suspension
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Franklin strip club could have its license revoked or suspended. On Tuesday, July 7, the Franklin Common Council voted in favor of having a hearing to decide On the Border's fate.
That hearing will take place at city hall, and the common council will make the ultimate decision after facts are presented before them.
Investigation into On the Border
The backstory:
On the Border has been at the center of a human trafficking investigation. Prosecutors charged four men in connection with sex trafficking at the club, including the manager. Last month, prostitution charges were brought against the business itself.
Common council vote
The backstory:
In early June, three members of the Franklin Common Council voted in favor of renewing the strip club's license, and three abstained. Ultimately, it was decided that the vote meant On the Border would keep its license for now.
On the Border
On Tuesday, the council voted to hold a hearing in the next 10 days to decide if that license will be revoked, suspended or renewed.
FOX6 spoke with the mayor ahead of the meeting.
"You need to take a step back, and you need to look at what you have here? What do we have for a criminal complaint? Is there a conviction yet? No. And what's in the best interest of the community? So, we're balancing that," said Franklin Mayor John Nelson.
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Franklin Common Council
License renewal hearing
What's next:
That hearing will happen next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Franklin City Hall.
Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from prosecutors, the Franklin Common Council and Franklin Mayor John Nelson, along with previous reporting.