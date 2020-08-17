Expand / Collapse search

Bond set at $1 million for man accused of trying to kill Kenosha police officer

Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
KENOSHA - A judge set bond at $1 million Monday, Aug. 17 for a man accused of trying to kill a Kenosha police officer.

Jonathan Massey, 29, is charged with attempted first-degree homicide. Massey is accused of shooting Officer Justin Pruett on Aug. 8 while the officer stopped to talk to him.

The Kenosha News reports the injured officer told the court Monday he is worried his life would be in danger if Massey is released from jail.

Pruett was checking a report of someone breaking into a car when he exchanged gunfire with a man who ran away.

Massey was arrested last week in Indiana. When he was found, Massey had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Prosecutors say he sought treatment from a friend rather than going to a hospital.

Massey's next court appearance is set for Aug. 26.

