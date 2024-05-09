Boerner Botanical Gardens 2024 free days; what you need to know

article

Milwaukee County Parks, in partnership with Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens (FBBG), presents free admission to Boerner on the last Thursday of the month. This special offer will run from May through October in 2024.

Attendees will also receive free admission to Boerner on Sunday, May 19 for an informal event celebrating FBBG's 40th year of dedication to Boerner.

Boerner Botanical Gardens is located just 15 minutes outside of Milwaukee in Hales Corners.

Hours of Operation

Botanical Gardens Nov. 1 – April 30: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7 days a week May 1 – Sept. 10: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., 7 days a week Sept. 11 – Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7 days a week

Education & Visitor Center May 1 – Oct. 31: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7 days a week Nov. 1 – April 30: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday only

Garden House* May 1 – Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., 7 days a week Nov. 1 – April 30: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., 7 days a week

*Hours may vary due to special events or rentals

Margie's Children's Garden** May 1 – Aug. 31: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., 7 days a week** Sept. 1 – Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7 days a week Nov. 1 – April 30: CLOSED

**Thursday nights, in preparation for Concerts in The Gardens, the Children's Garden closes for the day at 4 p.m.

Admission Prices (May 1 - Oct. 31)

Milwaukee County Resident, with ID Adult (18-59) - $8.00 Senior Adult (60+) - $6.00 Junior (3-12) - $6.00 Adult (Group of 20+) - $7.00 (per person) Junior (Group of 20+) - $5.00 (per person)

Non-Milwaukee County Resident Adult (18+) - $9.00 Junior (3-12) - $6.00 Adult (Group of 20+) - $8.00 (per person) Junior (Group of 20+) - $6.00 (per person)

Fee Regardless of Residency, with ID Student (any age) - $6.00 Military (Veteran or Active Duty) - $6.00 Person with Disability - $6.00 Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens Member - Free American Horticultural Society Member* - Free

*Note: Each AHS card will admit only the individual whose name is listed on the card and one other person. In the case of a family, couple, or household membership card that does not list individual names, the Botanical Gardens will admit a total of two of the members. A photo ID is required.