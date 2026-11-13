Bodycam video: Dog attacks Milwaukee police officers during arrest

The Brief Body camera footage recently obtained by FOX6 shows a dog biting two Milwaukee police officers during an August arrest. The officers were trying to detain a woman in connection with a trespassing incident at a business near 6th and Rosedale. Police said the suspect instructed her pit bull to attack the officers.



Newly obtained body camera footage shows a dog attacking two Milwaukee police officers as they tried to arrest a 25-year-old woman over the summer.

Dog bites Milwaukee officers

The backstory:

The officers were attempting to arrest 26-year-old Jocelyn Bellemare for a trespassing incident at a business near 6th and Rosedale on Aug. 26, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

In the body camera video, an officer tells Bellemare that she's going to be arrested for obstruction.

"No, okay, I'll give you my information," Bellemare says in the video.

"No, you're too late. Turn around," the unidentified officer replies while telling her to stop resisting.

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A pit bull then runs up to Bellemare, who's lying face down on the ground, as the officers try to place handcuffs on her.

Milwaukee police accused the woman of instructing the dog to attack them. Two officers were bitten but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect charged with felonies

Dig deeper:

During the attack, one of the officers deployed a Taser and repeatedly told the dog to "get back." That officer eventually subdued the suspect and managed to take her into custody.

Bellemare has been charged with two felony counts of resisting an officer and one felony count of bail jumping in connection with the August incident.

What's next:

Bellemare's next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19.