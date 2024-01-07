Blue Ridge Beef pet food recall widens to 16 states

article

Blue Ridge Beef’s recall of three of its pet food products has widened, bringing the number of states where the potentially tainted items were sold to 16.

The expansion comes a few weeks after the company initially recalled two-pound logs of its Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix across seven states.

It said that a single lot of the Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix, respectively, had been tested by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and yielded positive results for two types of bacteria: salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

"Out of an abundance of caution the firm is recalling all lots with the used by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224," the FDA said.

COMPANY RECALLS OVER 6,700 POUNDS OF PATTIES, GROUND BEEF IN RESPONSE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI

Now, the states where retailers sold the affected pet food include Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the agency.

Blue Ridge Beef told owners not to let their animals eat the affected pet food and to dispose of any they have remaining. Items that come into contact with food should get sanitized, too.

The company hasn’t learned of any sicknesses stemming from the recall as of this time.

Blue Ridge Beef will give customers their money back if they have one of the recalled pet food products.

REGULATORS WARN AMAZON-SOLD REPLACEMENT BATTERIES FOR DYSON VACUUMS LINKED TO FIRES

Both animals and humans can become ill if exposed to salmonella and listeria. In pets , the bacteria can bring on symptoms of lethargy, decreased appetite, diarrhea, fever, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

People who contract a salmonella infection could develop nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, the agency said.

MORE LEAD POISONING CASES LINKED TO RECALLED APPLESAUCE PRODUCTS

Blue Ridge Beef has made raw pet food for over four decades. Its products can be found in retailers in a total of 33 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website.

Read more from FOX Business