Blood, platelet donors needed around 4th of July: Red Cross

As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.

The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 1-15:

Dodge

Ashippun

7/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

7/6/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Fox Lake

7/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Iron Ridge

7/7/2022: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln

Lomira

6/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

6/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Waupun

7/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

6/28/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., River Hills Apartments, 40 Overlook Drive

6/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

7/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St

7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Oakfield

7/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

6/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

7/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

7/22/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Ixonia

7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.

Johnson Creek

7/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Watertown

6/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

7/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

7/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Franklin

7/1/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

7/20/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Day of Donations at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St

Milwaukee

6/27/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/28/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/29/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

7/6/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

7/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

7/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street

7/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kellys Bleachers, 5218 W Bluemound Rd

7/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

West Allis

7/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

7/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd

Mt Pleasant

7/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Racine

6/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Racine Family Worship Center, 1848 Mead Street

Waterford

7/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

7/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

7/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

6/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

7/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

Sharon

7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

Hartford

7/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

7/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/19/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way

7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road

Hartland

6/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

7/22/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

7/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

6/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN

Muskego

6/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

7/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

6/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

7/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

7/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

Oconomowoc

6/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

6/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

7/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

7/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St

Waukesha

7/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive