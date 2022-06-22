Blood, platelet donors needed around 4th of July: Red Cross
MILWAUKEE - As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 1-15:
Dodge
Ashippun
7/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
7/6/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
Fox Lake
7/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Iron Ridge
7/7/2022: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Juneau
7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln
Lomira
6/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST
Mayville
6/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street
Waupun
7/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
Fond du Lac
Brandon
7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Fond du Lac
6/28/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., River Hills Apartments, 40 Overlook Drive
6/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
7/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St
7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
Oakfield
7/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
6/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
7/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
7/22/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
Ixonia
7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.
Johnson Creek
7/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Watertown
6/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
Kenosha
Kenosha
6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
7/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st
Milwaukee
Cudahy
7/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave
Franklin
7/1/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
7/20/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Day of Donations at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St
Milwaukee
6/27/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road
6/28/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road
6/29/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road
6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
7/6/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
7/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road
7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
7/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St
7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street
7/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kellys Bleachers, 5218 W Bluemound Rd
7/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
West Allis
7/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
Ozaukee
Fredonia
7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
7/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.
Racine
Burlington
7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd
Mt Pleasant
7/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr
Racine
6/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Racine Family Worship Center, 1848 Mead Street
Waterford
7/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1
Sheboygan
Plymouth
6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
7/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
7/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
Walworth
East Troy
7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
6/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
7/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120
Sharon
7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
Washington
Germantown
7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
Hartford
7/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
7/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Waukesha
Brookfield
6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
7/19/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way
7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road
Hartland
6/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
7/22/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Menomonee Falls
6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
7/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
6/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN
Muskego
6/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd
Nashotah
7/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
6/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
7/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
7/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
Oconomowoc
6/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
6/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road
7/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
7/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St
Waukesha
7/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive