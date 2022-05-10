Blood donations needed ahead of summer

article

When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, which can impact patient care. It’s critically important that donors make an appointment to give now before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months.

In thanks for helping boost the blood supply, all who come to give through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Details are available at rcblood.org/camper. Those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.

Donors can help save a life in just an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

6/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prairie View Elementary School, 510 N. Crystal Lake Road

Juneau

5/18/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Mayville

5/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Waupun

5/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

5/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St

Fond du Lac

5/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St

5/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

5/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Mount Calvary

5/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

North Fond du Lac

6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Rosendale

5/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Ixonia

5/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

5/19/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

5/20/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek High School, 455 Aztalan St.

Lake Mills

6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

6/10/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Cudahy

5/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

6/3/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

5/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

6/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

5/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

5/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

5/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

5/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

5/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

5/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street

5/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

6/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

6/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

6/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

Oak Creek

6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

River Hills

6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

5/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

6/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

6/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

_______________

Racine

Racine

6/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

5/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

5/12/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

5/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

5/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

5/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

5/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Walworth

6/2/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

5/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Hartford

5/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

5/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

5/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

5/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

5/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Improv Showroom, 20110 Lower Union Street

5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

5/20/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

5/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

6/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

Butler

5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Delafield

5/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue, Corner of Silvernail Rd & Maple Ave

Hartland

5/18/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lake Country Performance and Strike FC, 528 E. Industrial Drive

Muskego

6/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

5/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ronald Reagan Elementary School, 4225 S Calhoun Rd

5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

5/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WeatherStone Church, 1500 S. West Lane

6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Lake

5/24/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

Oconomowoc

5/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

6/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

5/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/31/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., OS inc, W237 N2920 Woodgate Road

6/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

6/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

5/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

6/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

Advertisement

6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Grove at Village Park, W244N6260 Weaver Dr