Blood donations needed ahead of summer
MILWAUKEE - When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, which can impact patient care. It’s critically important that donors make an appointment to give now before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months.
In thanks for helping boost the blood supply, all who come to give through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Details are available at rcblood.org/camper. Those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.
Donors can help save a life in just an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
6/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prairie View Elementary School, 510 N. Crystal Lake Road
Juneau
5/18/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave
Mayville
5/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street
Waupun
5/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
_______________
Fond du Lac
Campbellsport
5/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St
Fond du Lac
5/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St
5/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
5/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
Mount Calvary
5/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street
North Fond du Lac
6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Rosendale
5/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
Ixonia
5/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
5/19/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
Johnson Creek
5/20/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek High School, 455 Aztalan St.
Lake Mills
6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Watertown
5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
6/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave
6/10/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Cudahy
5/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Franklin
6/3/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
5/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
6/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
Milwaukee
5/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St
5/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd
5/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
5/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
5/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
5/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street
5/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue
5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
6/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
6/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
6/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
Oak Creek
6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.
River Hills
6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
5/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Grafton
6/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Port Washington
6/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.
_______________
Racine
Racine
6/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
5/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
5/12/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
5/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave
5/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
5/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
5/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
5/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
Walworth
6/2/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
Whitewater
5/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Hartford
5/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
5/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
5/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
5/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
5/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Improv Showroom, 20110 Lower Union Street
5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
5/20/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
5/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
6/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road
Butler
5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street
Delafield
5/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue, Corner of Silvernail Rd & Maple Ave
Hartland
5/18/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lake Country Performance and Strike FC, 528 E. Industrial Drive
Muskego
6/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
5/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ronald Reagan Elementary School, 4225 S Calhoun Rd
5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
5/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WeatherStone Church, 1500 S. West Lane
6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Lake
5/24/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
Oconomowoc
5/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
6/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
Pewaukee
5/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/31/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., OS inc, W237 N2920 Woodgate Road
6/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
6/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
5/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
6/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
Advertisement
6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Grove at Village Park, W244N6260 Weaver Dr