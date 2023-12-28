BlendJet recalls nearly 5 million portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards

article

BlendJet has issued a voluntary recall of select BlendJet 2 portable blenders due to overheating and/or laceration hazards.

BlendJet said in a prepared statement that the recall impacts older Blender 2 blenders and that BlendJet 2 blenders now available for purchase through the company’s website and retail partners have updated components and are not subject to the recall.

About 4.8 million blenders that were sold in the United States and 117,000 sold in Canada are subject to the recall, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Recalled BlendJet 2 complete packaging set. (CPSC)

The impacted blenders were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, as well as other stores nationwide and they were available for purchase on BlendJet’s website. The products were sold from October 2020 through November 2023 for between $50 and $75.

Approximately 329 reports were received by CPSC about defective blenders which included blades breaking off while the blenders were in use, as well as an additional 17 reports of the blenders overheating or fires "resulting in property damage claims of approximately $150,000," the CPSC said.

There have been about 49 reports of minor burns and one report of a laceration injury.

Blenders that are subject to the recall will have a serial number on the bottom of the base that will have the first four digits reading 5201-5542.

Recalled BlendJet 2 base of the blender showing serial number. (CPSC)

BlendJet 2 blenders with serial numbers that begin with numbers "5543" or higher are not under recall, the Benicia, California, company said.

How to receive a free replacement

People who have purchased a blender that is part of the recall should stop using it immediately and contact BlendJet for a free replacement.

Rubber seal in the base unit of the recalled BlendJet 2. (CPSC)

Consumers are instructed to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their blender into three pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and the cut rubber pieces to BlendJet or email safety@blendjet.com .

To check if your blender is part of the recall, use the "Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?" tool on the company’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.