Blake Shelton to curb alcohol in New Year, joining Hollywood stars trying sobriety

Blake Shelton is determined to "stop drinking" in the new year.

Shelton, 47, hasn't been able to master the ever-popular new year's resolution.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet," the country music star told "Entertainment Tonight." "Even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now – that's my New Year's resolution. To either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

Blake Shelton wants to "stop drinking altogether" for his 2024 New Year's resolution. (Getty Images)

Abstaining from alcohol – even if for just a month – has been many Hollywood A-lister's resolution. Here's a look at celebrities who have joined the Dry January trend throughout the years:

Tom Holland

Tom Holland participated in Dry January in 2022 and his decision to go a month without alcohol led to full-time sobriety.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor made the decision after feeling like he drank excessively during the 2021 Christmas holiday season. "All I could think about was having a drink… It really scared me," he told Jay Shetty in July 2023. "I just was like, ‘Wow, maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing.’"

Tom Holland's Dry January in 2022 led him to become fully sober. (Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images)

After giving up alcohol, Holland admitted he's the "happiest" he's ever been.

"Things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride," he explained. "I had such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter."

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa's sober month pact also led to a sober lifestyle.

"I did a sober month – all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together – and I just never went back to it," the TV host previously told People magazine.

Kelly Ripa quit drinking completely after making a one-month pact with girlfriends. (Getty Images)

"It wasn’t even really a thought process," Ripa explained. "It felt great, I felt like I looked great, I felt like I didn’t feel hungover. Not that I was a heavy drinker – I wasn’t someone who got drunk – but even like two glasses of wine at a girl’s night out dinner; I would feel it the next morning."

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis' 2017 Dry January experiment changed her relationship with alcohol.

After successfully completing the month sober, Willis told American Addictions Center that her "perfectionism" helped her make the decision to fully quit drinking.

"There’s this part of me that was like, ‘Oh, I have a month? Well I can’t go back now.’ I made it a challenge for myself," Willis explained.

Rumer Willis quit drinking in 2017. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared she felt she used drinking alcohol as a "tool."

"When I would drink, I think obviously because it lowers your inhibitions, it gave me this false sense of confidence and I was almost using it as a tool… as a way to be this version of myself [that] I thought was smarter, funnier, more confident, more interesting," Willis admitted. "And it’s a lie, it’s completely a lie. And it’s this illusion of somehow you’re this magical, sparkly version of yourself when you are drinking."

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli started off 2023 with a Dry January resolution for two reasons.

Valerie Bertinelli participated in Dry January in 2023. (John Lamparski via Getty Images)

"One, I want to try and cut down the cravings for my sugar," she explained on Instagram at the time. "And I think alcohol exacerbates that."

"I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I've been in fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode. And I want to go into rest and digest," she added. "I think cutting alcohol will help me do that."

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis participated in Dry January in 2022. However, Kutcher caught Kunis breaking the sobriety pact on Jan. 31 – the last day of the pact.

"It is still Dry January and Mila and I have been doing Dry January and I think she is breaking Dry January right now," Kutcher told his Instagram followers in a video shared at the time.

Mila Kunis broke her Dry January pact with Ashton Kutcher in 2022. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Kutcher filmed as Kunis insisted she was doing "nothing" while prepping a cocktail.

"I work off of the lunar calendar, so it's 'wet February' for me right now," Kunis quipped as she and Kutcher giggled. "Don't worry about it."

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid participated in Dry January due to the "crippling anxiety" she was having after drinking alcohol.

Bella Hadid gave up alcohol due to the "crippling anxiety" it gave her. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

"I don’t feel the need [to drink] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning, when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she said in a 2022 interview with InStyle. "There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?"

