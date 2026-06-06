Big Cedar Lake water rescue call, group OK after boat took on water

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The Brief The Slinger Fire Department said a boat on Big Cedar Lake took on water Friday. It was reported that 12 people were on board, all of whom made it to shore. It's not clear what came of the boat or what caused it to take on water.



The Slinger Fire Department was called to Big Cedar Lake after a boat with a dozen people on board started to take on water Friday night, June 5.

What we know:

First responders were dispatched to the lake, near Timmer's Bay in the town of West Bend, just before 6:30 p.m. It was reported that 12 people were in a boat that had started to take on water.

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Divers and an inflatable rescue boat got to the scene and planned to launch, but soon learned everyone involved safely made it shore. No injuries were reported.

The West Bend Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team and Lifestar EMS also responded to the lake.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what came of the boat or what caused it to take on water. FOX6 News reached out to the Slinger Fire Department for more details but did not immediately hear back.

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