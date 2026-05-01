Big Bend youth sports complex; $175 million project approved
BIG BEND, Wis. - The Village of Big Bend has approved a new $175 million youth sports complex located at Highway164 and I-43 in Waukesha County.
Youth sports complex approved
What we know:
A news release says Breck Athletic Complex will host national-level baseball, soccer and lacrosse tournaments, drawing thousands of athletes and their families to the area. The youth sports complex will be the first of its kind in the area and when complete, will be the largest complex in Wisconsin.
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The Milwaukee office of Kraus-Anderson (KA) will build the Breck Athletic Complex. Groundbreaking on the multi-phase project is expected to begin this spring.
Project features
Dig deeper:
The youth sports complex is designed by ISG Architects and will feature the following amenities:
- Baseball: 6 full turf lighted outdoor fields; championship field with built-in seating; 150,000-square-foot indoor baseball, lacrosse and soccer facility, batting cages and warm-up areas; bleachers; and restrooms
- Soccer: 5 full turf outdoor fields
- Lacrosse: 4 full turf outdoor fields
Amenities also will include golf simulators, a looped fitness trail, gas station, parking, commercial and retail spaces, sports outfitters and an on-site hotel.
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Food and entertainment offerings will include multiple concessions, additional restaurants, coffee bar, and a craft beer bar, restaurant and banquet hall near the championship field.
Construction plan
What's next:
Phase one of construction is tentatively scheduled to begin this summer with the soccer fields ready for gameplay by early fall of 2026.
Baseball diamonds are expected to open in late fall of 2027 or spring of 2028.
The phasing plans submitted to the village are based on projected construction timelines.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the organizations associated with the youth sports complex.