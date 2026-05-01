Big Bend youth sports complex; $175 million project approved

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The Brief Big Bend has approved plans for a $175 million multi-sport facility at Highway 164 and I-43 set to be the largest of its kind in Wisconsin. The complex will feature 11 outdoor turf fields for baseball and soccer, a 150,000-square-foot indoor arena, a championship stadium, an on-site hotel, and various retail and dining options. Construction by Kraus-Anderson is slated to begin this summer, with soccer fields opening in fall 2026 and baseball diamonds expected by late 2027 or early 2028.



The Village of Big Bend has approved a new $175 million youth sports complex located at Highway164 and I-43 in Waukesha County.

Youth sports complex approved

What we know:

A news release says Breck Athletic Complex will host national-level baseball, soccer and lacrosse tournaments, drawing thousands of athletes and their families to the area. The youth sports complex will be the first of its kind in the area and when complete, will be the largest complex in Wisconsin.

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The Milwaukee office of Kraus-Anderson (KA) will build the Breck Athletic Complex. Groundbreaking on the multi-phase project is expected to begin this spring.

Project features

Dig deeper:

The youth sports complex is designed by ISG Architects and will feature the following amenities:

Baseball: 6 full turf lighted outdoor fields; championship field with built-in seating; 150,000-square-foot indoor baseball, lacrosse and soccer facility, batting cages and warm-up areas; bleachers; and restrooms

Soccer: 5 full turf outdoor fields

Lacrosse: 4 full turf outdoor fields

Amenities also will include golf simulators, a looped fitness trail, gas station, parking, commercial and retail spaces, sports outfitters and an on-site hotel.

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Food and entertainment offerings will include multiple concessions, additional restaurants, coffee bar, and a craft beer bar, restaurant and banquet hall near the championship field.

Construction plan

What's next:

Phase one of construction is tentatively scheduled to begin this summer with the soccer fields ready for gameplay by early fall of 2026.

Baseball diamonds are expected to open in late fall of 2027 or spring of 2028.

The phasing plans submitted to the village are based on projected construction timelines.