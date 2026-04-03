Big Bend wrong-way arrest, driver's BAC nearly triple legal limit

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The Brief Big Bend police arrested a motorist on April 1 after a multi-county pursuit involving high speeds and reckless driving. The suspect twice self-corrected after driving the wrong way on I-43 in both Walworth and Waukesha counties. The driver was caught with a .23 BAC—nearly triple the legal limit.



Big Bend police arrested on Wednesday, April 1, a motorist for operating while under the influence (OWI) following what officials called "a series of dangerous driving maneuvers" that spanned two counties.

OWI arrest

What we know:

A news release says just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were alerted to be on the lookout for a reckless vehicle. Initial reports from Walworth County indicated the suspect was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-43, before self-correcting. The vehicle was reportedly approaching the Waukesha County line.

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Just after 6:30 p.m., dispatchers received new information that the same vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes near Moorland Road. The news release says the driver self-corrected again. However, witnesses said the vehicle continued to operate at high speeds and in a reckless manner.

Driver intercepted

Dig deeper:

A Big Bend police officer intercepted the vehicle on I-43 at Highway 164. The officer initiated a traffic stop. The officer saw the driver had vomited on themselves and was on the phone with someone. That driver was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety tests.

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The driver was taken into custody. An evidentiary breath test revealed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .23, or nearly three times Wisconsin's legal limit of .08. The driver was issued citations for the following:

Operating while under the influence (1st offense)

Possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle

Unsafe lane deviation