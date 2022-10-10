Bicyclist struck, I-41/894 and National, Milwaukee sheriff says

A driver struck a bicyclist Monday evening, Oct. 10, shutting down the on- and off-ramps on I-41/894 at National, the sheriff said.

The extent of injuries is unclear. Sheriff's officials did say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital.

They did not immediately say whether the striking driver stayed on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The ramps reopened just after 8:30 p.m.