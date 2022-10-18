Beyond Monet exhibit opens Oct. 20 at Wisconsin Center

article

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will open at the Wisconsin Center for a limited engagement beginning Oct. 20.

The exhibition showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism—including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.

Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Monet sheds new light on what the world thought it knew about Monet. The exhibit is open through Jan. 8, 2023 and will not be extended.