Beyond Monet exhibit: Free admission for Versiti Blood donors

article

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will offer complimentary admittance to blood donors at participating Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin locations from Dec. 1-10. This offer is only valid with a paid adult or child ticket for the exhibit. Donors can redeem the coupon from Dec. 1-22.

This is the only exhibition of its kind currently running in the U.S. that showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism—including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies. Paquin Entertainment Group immersive experiences have sold over 4 million tickets globally.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Beyond Monet is full of infinite potential for wonder and sheds new light on what the world thought it knew about Monet. The exhibit is open through Jan. 8, 2023 and will not be extended.

Information about hours and ticket details are available on monetmilwaukee.com.

Participating Donation Locations