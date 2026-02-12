Beware of new, old scams during tax season

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning consumers about scams that arise during tax season. In the 'back taxes scam,' a caller claims to be from an official-sounding agency and that you owe money. In the new "ghost tax preparers" scam, people without certification offer to do taxes, then trick people into signing the returns themselves.



Tax season inevitably brings a rise in scams. Before gathering tax documents and preparing returns, stay ahead of scammers by knowing their favorite tactics.

Beware of new scams

What we know:

One of the most popular tricks is the 'back taxes' scam.

It starts with a phone call from someone saying that you owe taxes. Conveniently, they offer help.

The scammer claims to represent a department or agency with an official-sounding name in hopes of sounding more legitimate.

They try to pressure you into acting quickly.

"Key terms like, "this will be our only attempt to reach you," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. "That urgency piece, "limited time offers." Something that's very enticing."

Michelle Reinen

Why you should care:

The scammers ask for up-front payments and sensitive information, which means you either lose the money or become the victim of identity theft.

Even if you owe taxes, the IRS won't cold call you. They'll send a letter in the mail.

A new tactic

Dig deeper:

A new tax scam is circulating in 2026: ghost tax preparers.

"These are individuals who are trying to skirt around that you actually need to be certified with the IRS to do tax preparation," said Reinen.

The scammers are after your payment and want zero responsibility for not knowing what they're doing.

They're called "ghost tax preparers" because they get customers to sign the returns, giving the appearance they filed the returns themselves.

"You will be responsible if there are any mistakes," said Reinen. "As opposed to an actual preparer having to stand behind their work."

Do your homework

What you can do:

Be careful when searching for a tax preparer online. Watch out for phishing attempts by text and email. Don't click any links asking you to verify personal information.

