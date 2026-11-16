The Brief Betty Brinn Children's Museum is headed for a new home in Milwaukee. The museum is currently located downtown, at Prospect and Wisconsin.



Betty Brinn Children's Museum is headed for a new home.

Where will Betty Brinn move?

Local perspective:

The Milwaukee museum and nonprofit organization, currently located downtown at Prospect and Wisconsin, will move south to Walker's Point. Betty Brinn said the new location will be in the historic Bottling House of the Tannery Business Center Complex, on Virginia Street west of 6th Street. The building is currently an administrative office for Aurora Health Care.

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"This is an extraordinary opportunity for Milwaukee’s children and families," Tina Quealy, the museum's CEO, said in a statement. "For more than 30 years, this community has trusted us to be a place where kids learn through play, and this next chapter lets us honor that trust in a bigger way. A new home in the heart of Walker’s Point will allow us to reach more children and welcome more families. This is the beginning of an incredibly exciting chapter for our museum and Milwaukee."

The backstory:

Betty Brinn Children's Museum, founded in 1995, announced earlier this year its plans to find a new location. The Bottling House building was built in 1881 and is the only remaining portion of the Philip Best Brewing Co. brewery, the museum said.

Bottling House building at Tannery Business Center Complex (Courtesy: Betty Brinn Children's Museum)

Why is Betty Brinn moving?

By the numbers:

Betty Brinn Children's Museum said the 72,000-square-foot Walker's Point property will allow it to "significantly expand;" the current downtown site has roughly 10,500 square feet of exhibition space. The organization said it was looking for a new location with at least 42,000 square feet of interior space, 10,000 square feet of exterior space and 180 parking spaces.

When will Betty Brinn move?

What's next:

Betty Brinn Children's Museum said it will close on the new location in spring. An opening date for the new museum has not yet been determined; the museum's current lease at Museum Center Park ends in April 2029.

Details about a "community-driven capital campaign and strategic fundraising" are expected to be announced some time in the next few months.

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Why you should care:

Betty Brinn Children's Museum averages roughly 170,000 visitors per year, roughly one-third of whom can experience programs at significantly reduced or free admission. Leaders said the new museum will continue to offer accessible admission given Milwaukee's child poverty rate. According to the most recent U.S. Census data, Milwaukee's overall property rate was approximately 22.8% in 2024. The national poverty rate was 11.8% in 2025.

"This is about so much more than a new building – it’s about what becomes possible when we invest in children. We’re imagining a place where children can see themselves as artists, scientists, builders and explorers – a place that sparks curiosity, builds confidence and brings families together," Quealy's statement added.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include additional information.